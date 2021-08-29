Gs Investments Inc. Acquires 14,490 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 477,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 77,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.