Gs Investments Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

STZ opened at $212.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.