Gs Investments Inc. Acquires 7,999 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 5.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $17,954,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $276.42 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $276.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

