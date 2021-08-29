Gs Investments Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gs Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 32.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.