Gs Investments Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,090.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Incyte makes up approximately 3.8% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.68 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

