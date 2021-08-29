Gs Investments Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 5.0% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 21,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 307,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $123,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $418.76 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

