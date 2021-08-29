Gs Investments Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 8.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

