Gs Investments Inc. Purchases 9,900 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 3.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

