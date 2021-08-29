GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,587 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

