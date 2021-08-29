GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

