GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 169.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.31.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

