GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 119,331 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Canoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GOEV opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

