GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 279.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Clarus worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 95,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CLAR opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

