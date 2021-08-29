GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.38% of CyberOptics worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $311.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

