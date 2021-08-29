GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 14,220 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after buying an additional 378,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 87.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 102,642 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.