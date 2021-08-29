GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 162,360 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.87% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 1,210,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 274,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 347,124 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

