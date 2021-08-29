GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 70,832 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 532.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,134 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Fossil Group worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,036 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

