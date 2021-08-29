GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 7,466 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33.

