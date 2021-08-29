GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $226.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

