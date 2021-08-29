GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 21,680 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of MarineMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MarineMax by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

