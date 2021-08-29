GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 60,872 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

