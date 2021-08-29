GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 7,012 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $16,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

