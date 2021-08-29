GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.44% of Ocwen Financial worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 131.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 87,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.