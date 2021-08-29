GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.06 Million Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Perion Network worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $15,897,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $5,962,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.