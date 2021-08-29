GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $134.53 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.