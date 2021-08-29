GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 159.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE FTAI opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

