GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 164.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $111,255,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 479,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 97,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.