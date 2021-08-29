GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.24 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 168.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $141.00 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.