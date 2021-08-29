GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

