GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,683 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Antares Pharma worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.
Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.
In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Antares Pharma Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
