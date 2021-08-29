GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $29.66 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CODI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

