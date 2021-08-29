GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.05 Million in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $672,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRCA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.