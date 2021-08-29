GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.07 Million in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaos by 13.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 6.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

DAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

