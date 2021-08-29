GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.07 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

