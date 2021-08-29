GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.14 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

