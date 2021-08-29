GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.19 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

FRPT stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

