GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

HIBB stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

