GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $38,829,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.