GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $231.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

