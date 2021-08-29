GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

