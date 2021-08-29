GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

XMTR stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

