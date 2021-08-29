GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 150,886 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,886 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

SMSI stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

