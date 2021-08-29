GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 16,007 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after buying an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $53.54 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.