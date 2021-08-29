GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 37,804 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

