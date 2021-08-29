GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

