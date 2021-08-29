GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,800 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE MNRL opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

In related news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,068 shares of company stock worth $8,918,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.