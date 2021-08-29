GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 22,023 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

