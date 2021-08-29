GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 24,521 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,546.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

AMD stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

