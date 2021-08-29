GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 861 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $278.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.