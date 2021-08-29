GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.07 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $4,776,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

